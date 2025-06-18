Hyderabad Police Nabs 4 Persons For Cheating People Promising 2BHK Flats

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Wednesday arrested four persons including a real-estate broker on charges of cheating gullible people on the pretext of allotting 2BHK flats being constructed by the State government after collecting money from them.

The arrested have been identified as Mohd Ahmed (25), an air-conditioner technician and construction material supplier, Mohd Amjad alias Munavar (21), an optical fitter, Kothakota Raj Kumar Reddy (33), a supervisor at 2BHK construction site and Mir Kousar Ali alias Siraj (32), a tea vendor. Ali was residing at Golconda, while the remaining three were residents of Bandlaguda.

Task Force Deputy Commissioner of Police, YVS Sudheendra, addressing a press conference here, said Ahmed, who was the kingpin of the gang, was also a real-estate broker. Due to low income from real estate business, he hatched a plan along with his associate Amjad to lure innocent people on the guise of providing them 2BHK flats and collecting money from them.

They then approached Raj Kumar Reddy, who was working as supervisor at an under construction site at Bandlaguda where the government was constructing 2BHK flats for beneficiaries. Both Ahmed and Munavar used to lure people saying that they can allocate flats to them if money ranging from Rs.50,000 to 1.70 lakh was paid to them.

After gaining the confidence of the people, they accompanied them to Bandlaguda site where Raju used to show them flats and made them believe that they are going to be allotted, for which he used to take commission from Ahmed. Ali also sent a few of his relatives from Golconda on commission basis.

Likewise, Ahmed demanded Rs.50,000 to Rs.2.22 lakh from each individual promising to allot a flat. He also gave them a fabricated allotment order copy on the victim's name. He used to take the original allotment order of the double bedroom issued to someone else and used to edit it using an App and create blank documents of allotment order copies.

He would later fill them with innocent people's details along with affixing signature of RDO Hyderabad and stamping a seal on them, Sudheendra explained.

In this way, he used to create fabricated documents of the Revenue department showing it as an allotment order of 2BHK flat. For the last two years, Ahmed and his three associate trapped about 25 to 30 people from Bandlaguda, Amberpet, Mangalhat, Madannapet, Golconda, Nallakunta, Attapur and other areas etc and cheated people to the tune of Rs.42.35 lakh and spent the amount lavishly.