Hyderabad Police Nabs 3 Persons For Selling E- Cigarettes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested three persons on charges of procuring and selling banned e-cigarettes in Abids.

Banned electronic nicotine delivery systems including e-cigarettes, two bikes and three mobile phones, all worth of Rs.10 lakh were seized from the possession of the arrested persons identified as Mohd Sultan Khan alias Sulthan (38) of Abids, Mohd Kabir Hussain alias Kabir (22) and Mohd Moid Pasha alias Moid (23), both residents of Shahalibanda.

While Sultan was into the e-cigarettes business, Kabir was a B.Com third year student and Pasha was an intermediate second year student, the police said.

Task Force Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ande Srinivasa Rao said the trio was in possession of different brands of banned electronic nicotine delivery systems e-cigarettes of various flavors on their two wheeler vehicles when the police frisked them. These e-cigarettes contain nicotine, a harmful substance dangerous to human health, and were being sold in public for monetary gain.

After a thorough enquiry, it is revealed that Sultan procured these cigarettes from Sami through one Asif and selling the same to needy customers at higher prices through Kabir and Pasha on commission basis and gaining profits illegally.