Hyderabad Police Nabs 20 Persons from 5 States in Cybercrime Cases

Hyderabad: As part of special operations in March 2026, Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested 20 individuals from five different States in connection with 13 cybercrime cases. A total amount of Rs.1.59 crore was refunded to victims.

The zonal cyber cells received 3081 NCRP petitions, of which 276 FIRs were registered, and four individuals were arrested, with Rs.95.99 lakh being refunded to victims.

While three persons were arrested in investment fraud, one each in trading fraud, social media, credit card fraud and impersonation fraud, eight in gaming fraud, three in matrimonial fraud and two were in connection with job fraud. Fifteen persons were arrested from Telangana, one each from Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Rajasthan and two from Kerala.

The police seized Rs.6.50 lakh in cash, 14 mobile phones, four laptops, nine cheque books and two company stamps. During the month, through continuous cyber patrol, digital monitoring, and intelligence-based tracking, the Cybercrime police identified 129 profiles across Facebook and Instagram that were running 494 paid advertisements promoting online gaming and betting applications targeting users in India.

These advertisements lured users, particularly youth, with promises of easy money, bonuses, and referral commissions, inducing them to participate in unlawful wagering activities. As a preventive measure, all 129 identified profiles were reported to the platforms concerned and have been taken down to prevent further dissemination of such content. Efforts are under progress to trace out the users of 129 profiles.

The C-Mitra initiative carried out significant victim-assistance activities. A total of 1,730 calls were made to victims to provide guidance and support, 262 zero FIRs were registered based on the complaints received, reflecting the continued efforts to ensure timely assistance and prompt legal action in cybercrime cases.