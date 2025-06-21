Hyderabad Police Nabs 2 Persons For Stealing Bikes

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Saturday arrested two persons for committing a series of vehicle thefts from the parking lots.

The arrested persons - Nimmathi Srikanth (32) of Krishna Nagar and E Naveen (22) of Uppal were involved in 10 offences. The duo was working as labourers in film shootings. Thirteen bicycles were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

The accused had stolen three bikes in Begumpet police station limits, while two in Banjara Hills police station limits and one each in Jubilee Hills, Gopalapuram, Borabanda, Medchal and Pet Basheerabad police limits.

The police investigation also led to the identification of another accused, Shaik Kaleem, who was alleged to have received stolen motorcycles from the two arrested persons. It was also revealed Srikanth was a repeat offender and was already booked in several other cases across various police stations, which were currently under trial, said Banjara Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police, S Venkat Reddy.