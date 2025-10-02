Hyderabad Police Nabs 2 Persons for Possessing MDMA Drugs

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested two persons for allegedly possessing MDMA drugs in Chaderghat.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammed Osman alias Abbu, 33, a drug peddler and resident of Bandlaguda, and Rahul, 23, a drug transporter and resident of Kollam in Kerala. Ashwin Das Ramanth, a native of Kerala and presently residing in Bahrain, was absconding.

The police stated that Mohd Osman was born and raised in Hyderabad. He studied up to SSC, after which he discontinued his education and joined a store. Due to losses in business, the shop where he was working was closed in 2024.

To overcome his financial difficulties, he sought an easy way to earn money through drug peddling. He came in contact with Ashwin through Instagram, placed orders via WhatsApp, and collected drugs from Rahul Kumar in Bangalore and Hyderabad.

He procured MDMA at a lower rate for Rs.2,000 in Bangalore and sold it in Hyderabad at high prices to consumers for Rs.8,000 to 10,000, to make easy money and lead a lavish lifestyle.

The police said the drug transporter Rahul was born and brought up in Kerala. He completed his intermediate in Kollam in Kerala. In 2021, he moved to Bangalore to pursue a BCA course in Bangalore. He completed his BCA in July 2024, after which he joined a restaurant where he worked for five months.

Due to a heavy workload, he left the job in December 2024. While working at the restaurant, he came in contact with the drug supplier Ashwin through his college junior, who was also his colleague there. The drug supplier and he became acquainted as both were Malayalees. In February 2025, Ashwin went to Bahrain for employment and to operate drug supplies.

After quitting his job, he started working for Ashwin. Following Ashwin’s instructions sent via WhatsApp, he collected drugs through dead drops and handed them over to needy peddlers on a commission basis.

Based on information, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW team, along with Chaderghat police, conducted a joint operation by apprehending Mohd Osman and Rahul in Chaderghat.

Fifty grams of MDMA and two mobile phones, all worth Rs.5.50 lakh, were seized from the possession of the arrested persons.

According to HNEW Deputy Commissioner of Police Y.V.S. Sudheendra, Mohd Osman, placed an order for MDMA with Ashwin, via WhatsApp and made the payment through UPI. In turn, Ashwin instructed an unknown foreign supplier to deliver the drugs to Bangalore.

Upon receiving the order from Ashwin, the foreign supplier arranged for delivery through a dead drop. Subsequently, Ashwin informed Rahul to collect the dropped package and to deliver it to the Hyderabad peddler.

Ashwin also transferred money to Rahul's account and sent him a QR scanner for payment purposes. Acting on Ashwin’s instructions, Rahul served as a transporter by collecting drugs from the dead drop and handing them over to Mohammed Osman for each order he gets a commission, thereby funding his lavish lifestyle.

Mohd Osman then collected drugs from Rahul and sold them in Hyderabad to his local network of consumers at higher prices, to make easy money.