Hyderabad Police Nabs 2 Persons for Possessing Country-made Pistol

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police raided a house in Falaknuma and arrested two persons for possessing a 0.7 caliber country made pistol.

The accused had procured the weapon for Rs 58,000 from a seller Sonu Sinhg of Jharkhand and were planning to sell the same at high rates to anti-social elements in the city.

The accused Vijay Yadav (25) and Bunty Kumar Yadav (24), both fruit vendors and part-time bartenders, were residing in Lingampally and natives of Jharkhand. During interrogation, they confessed that they migrated to the city and working as fruit vendors and also as local wine shops and bars in Falaknuma and Chandrayangutta, M Srinivasulu, additional DCP (SIT & Crimes-DD) told Deccan Chronicle.

Three months ago, Vijay Yadav purchased a 0.7 caliber country made pistol from one of his known sources Sonu Kumar, a resident of Bihar for Rs. 58,000 was planning to sell the pistol to anti social elements at a higher price in the city, police said.

A special team has been formed to nab illegal weapon seller Sonu Singh of Jharkhand, Srinivasulu said.