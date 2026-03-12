Hyderabad Police Nabs 117 People in Feb. 2026 for Committing Cybercrimes

During the special operation called “Operation Octopus” conducted during the month, the cybercrime police along with the law and order teams of Hyderabad police arrested 117 individuals from 16 different States in connection with 74 cases registered at cybercrime police station.

Of the total cases that were detected, 63 pertained to trading and investment fraud, half a dozen digital arrest cases, four OTP frauds, one social media. A total amount of Rs.34.76 lakh was successfully refunded to victims.

The individuals arrested were found to be involved in 1081 cases across India, and their bank accounts recorded transactions amounting to approximately Rs.139 crore.

The police seized Rs.36 lakh in cash, 221 mobile phones, 26 laptops, 115 cheque books, 141 SIM cards, 54 debit cards, 56, shell stamps, a cash counting machine, 152 passbooks, five trade licenses, six audit reports and three ledgers.

In February 2026, the zonal cyber cells received 2963 NCRP petitions, of which 461 FIRs were registered. A total of 11 individuals involved in nine cases were arrested across India by the zonal cyber cells and a total amount of Rs.24.10 lakh was refunded to victims.

During the month, through continuous cyber patrol, digital monitoring, and intelligence-based tracking, the cybercrime police identified 124 profiles across Facebook and Instagram that were running 539 paid advertisements promoting online gaming and betting applications targeting users in India. These advertisements lure users, particularly youth, with promises of easy money, bonuses, and referral commissions, thereby inducing them to participate in unlawful wagering activities.

As a preventive measure, all 124 identified profiles were reported to the concerned platforms and have been taken down to prevent further dissemination of such content. Efforts are under progress to trace out the users of 124 profiles.

The C-Mitra initiative carried out significant victim-assistance activities. A total of 2,396 calls were made to victims to provide guidance and support, 257 zero FIRs were registered based on the complaints received, reflecting the continued efforts to ensure timely assistance and prompt legal action in cybercrime cases.