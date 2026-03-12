 Top
Hyderabad Police Nabs 117 People in Feb. 2026 for Committing Cybercrimes

Telangana
12 March 2026 11:56 AM IST

The individuals arrested were found to be involved in 1081 cases across India, and their bank accounts recorded transactions amounting to approximately Rs.139 crore

The Hyderabad police arrested around 117 people from 16 different States in connection with various cybercrime cases registered against them. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested around 117 people from 16 different States in connection with various cybercrime cases registered against them.


