Hyderabad Police Nab Four for Duping Public with Fake 2BHK Housing Scheme

Hyderabad: Sleuths from the Commissioner’s Task Force (South Zone Team, Hyderabad) and the Chatrinaka Police have arrested four persons accused of deceiving innocent people by falsely promising government double-bedroom houses. The accused allegedly collected large sums of money from their victims under this pretext.

The accused have been identified as M.Jyothi (49), P. Sunil Singh (43), G.Ramesh (43) and L Nitin Kumar (23)

Explaining the modus operandi, the police stated that the prime accused—M. Jyothi and Sunil Singh, residents of Chatrinaka, Hyderabad—are known to each other. Both were involved in social work and had previously assisted the public in obtaining certificates such as caste, birth, death, and income certificates. Over time, they gained the trust of the public.

Taking advantage of this trust, they devised a plan to cheat people by promising double-bedroom houses in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. The accused collected between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 from each victim.

To build confidence among the applicants, Jyothi and Sunil Singh would take them to government offices, including MRO offices, GHMC offices, the Collector’s office, and the Secretariat, claiming to follow up on their applications.

The accused created fake and fabricated allotment orders titled “Housing Unit Under 2BHK Dignity Housing” in the names of the applicants. They used counterfeit government rubber stamps, including those of the Government of Telangana, the Chief Reception Officer, and the Revenue Division Officer of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Sangareddy districts. These fake allotment orders were distributed to applicants at locations such as Hi-Tech City, Tatti Annaram, and Kollur.





During the investigation, the police recovered Rs1 lakh in cash, fake documents, counterfeit rubber stamps, and other incriminating materials from the accused.



