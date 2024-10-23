Hyderabad: Police Nab 2BHK Scamster

Hyderabad: G. Narsimha, who was arrested by the Borabanda police in the government's 2BHK scam, has reportedly confessed that he had collected over Rs 1.4 crore from several victims during the BRS government tenure by making false promises of providing the houses.



The accused along with two other supporters of a BRS MLA have been wanted in a cheating case for the past seven months, police said.

Reportedly the accused and his two associates forged an agreement of 2BHK flats allotment given to about 300 victims, collected over `8 crore from them. Narsimha shifted to Goa and bought himself an imported car with the money, police said.

Police after arresting the accused seized his mobile phone to identify other accused involved in the scam. Members of a special team are also verifying his bank accounts and properties owned by him, his family members, friends and relatives, police sources said. The accused was produced before the court for judicial remand.