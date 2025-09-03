Hyderabad Police to Lay Focus on Ganesh Idols Height during Immersion Procession

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police laid a special focus on the height of Ganesh idols that would be heading towards Tank Bund for immersion during the centralized procession starting from Balapur on Saturday. The police also took note of clearances to be given at various junctions along the procession route.

As part of the final arrangements for the smooth conduct of the final procession and immersion of the Ganesh idols, a joint inspection was conducted on Wednesday along the procession route. The inspection was a collaborative effort between the police and other government departments.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan. Hyderabad districr Collector Harichandana Dasari and other senior officials took part in the inspection.

The procession route, which starts from Balapur ganesh mandapam covering a total length of 19 km, was inspected up to Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Charminar, M.J. Market, and the Telugu Talli flyover near Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand urged all officers to coordinate and resolve any issues along the Ganesh idol procession route. He noted that they have been working closely with all departments for the past month in preparation for the festival.

Officials inspected several procession routes including Rajesh Medical Hall, Gulzar House, M.J. Market Junction, and Telugu Talli Junction. He stated that each zonal officer should ensure that the idols in their jurisdiction leave for immersion on time.

Anand also mentioned that since it is currently raining and some recent deaths have occurred due to electric shock, the police issued instructions to mandap organisers to take appropriate precautions. He added that central forces have arrived in the city and are organizing a march fast drill with them in the city.

Based on the past experience, it can take at least 40 hours to immerse the idols. Therefore, if mandap organisers start earlier, the immersion process will likely take less time. The inspection team also examined height restrictions and clearances at various junctions along the route. Anand announced that around 30,000 police personnel, including staff from the Hyderabad city police and other areas, will be deployed for the festival.

He confirmed that necessary accommodation and food arrangements have been made for the personnel. He also noted that various roads will be closed or diverted along the procession route. He specified that Quick Response Teams, Dog Squads, Anti-Chain Snatching Teams, and She Teams will also be deployed.

Anand also mentioned that the Milad-un-Nabi festival was scheduled for September 6. However, the religious leaders have generously agreed to shift their procession to September 14. He concluded by expressing hope that this year's Ganesh idol procession and immersion would be celebrated peacefully without any minor incidents, and asked the public and devotees to cooperate with the police during the event.