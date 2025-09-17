Hyderabad Police Launches Rs.5 Cr Child Care Centre for Women Staff

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand inaugurated a state-of-the art child care centre (creche) exclusively for the children of women police personnel at the CAR Headquarters in Petlaburj on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anand, said, “The G1 facility, built on a 15,000 sq ft area at a cost of Rs.5 crore, can accommodate 150-200 children aged between 0-5 years.”

The project was executed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) as part of its CSR initiative, with support from the MEIL Foundation and its director, Pamireddy Ramareddy.

Anand noted that this child care centre would be very useful for women officers who spend a lot of time working in the field due to police duties and security arrangements. He further added, “Women employees can bring their children to the duty premises and the centre will provide excellent assurance for their children’s care while they are on duty which will reduce the stress and logistical problems for working mothers and lead to better results.”

The commissioner explained that there would be a special kitchen to provide healthy and nutritious food for the children and trained professionals would provide services.

He also mentioned that the child care centre has facilities such as indoor and outdoor play areas, swings, feeding rooms, medical rooms and a dormitory for pregnant women, with full-time supervision via CCTV. He also expressed his immense happiness that in his 34 years of service, such a large-scale welfare programme has been implemented, providing improved facilities for women officers.

He stated that any employee of the Hyderabad City Police (male or female) can enroll their children in this child care centre.

He also mentioned that the MEIL would provide the necessary staff for the child care centre and acknowledged that women employees of the Hyderabad City Police were working hard to excel in all fields and were earning a good reputation in society.

MEIL director Dr Ravi Reddy said that serving the community and the Hyderabad police to make their lives easier brings him great joy.

The event was attended by senior police officials, including Additional CP (Law and Order) Vikram Singh Mann, Joint CP (Traffic) D. Joel Davis, DCPs S. Chaitanya Kumar, B. Balaswamy, Chandramohan, YVS Sudheendra, N. Bhaskar and B. Kishtiah, along with women officers and staff.