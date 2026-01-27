Hyderabad Police Launch Wristband Initiative for Children’s Safety at Medaram

Hyderabad: In view of the massive influx of devotees for the upcoming Medaram Jathara, the Hyderabad policehas launched a proactive safety initiative to protect children from getting lost in the crowds.

On Tuesday, a dedicated stall was inaugurated at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Afzalgunj to provide specialized identification wristbands for children traveling to the Jathara. This initiative is being carried out by the Hyderabad police in association with the Vodafone Idea cellular network.

The stall was formally inaugurated by G. Chandra Mohan, DCP, Golconda Zone. Explaining the about the key safety features, officials said each wristband features a unique QR code generated after collecting specific details at the stall.

The QR code contains name of the child, parent or guardian, contact number, and residential address. In the event a child becomes separated or goes missing in the heavy crowds at Medaram, police personnel or volunteers can quickly scan the band to identify and reunite the child with their family in a short span of time.

The Afzalgunj police urged all parents and guardians traveling via MGBS to visit the stall and secure a wristband for their children to ensure a safe and worry-free pilgrimage.