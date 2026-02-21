Hyderabad Police Launch Outreach Initiative to Fight against Cybercrimes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have launched a fresh outreach initiative to strengthen the fight against cybercrime by collaborating with social media influencers to spread awareness among citizens in a simple and engaging manner.

As part of the ongoing ‘Jagrut Hyderabad – Surakshit Hyderabad’ campaign, led by Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, influencers are producing short, impactful videos explaining common cyber fraud techniques. The initiative has drawn an encouraging response from the public.

Several well-known content creators have voluntarily partnered with the police to highlight different types of cyber scams. These videos are being shared in collaboration with the official social media handles of Hyderabad City Police and the Commissioner, helping the message reach a wide audience. The content combines entertainment with essential cyber safety guidance.

Recent videos have focused on trending cyber frauds and are gaining significant traction online. In one video addressing lottery scams, a fictional scenario shows a woman smartly handling a fraudulent call claiming she has won Rs.25 lakh and must share an OTP to receive the prize. The message emphasises that people should not fall prey to greed or share banking details and OTPs with unknown callers.

Another video exposes the so-called “digital arrest” scam, in which fraudsters impersonate officials from agencies such as the CBI, police, or RBI and attempt to intimidate victims through video calls, sometimes wearing fake uniforms. The public is clearly informed that no legitimate government agency in India conducts investigations via video calls.

Citizens are advised not to panic if they receive suspicious calls and to immediately dial the toll-free helpline 1930 or file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in. The collaborative effort between the police and influencers to simplify cyber awareness messaging has been widely appreciated.