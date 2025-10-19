Hyderabad Police Launch Drive to Curb Drunk Driving

Hyderabad: Following the instructions of city police commissioner V C Sajjanar, city traffic cops have implemented strict measures to curb drunk driving and other traffic violations.

Central zone traffic cops during a trial basis conducted drunk drive (DD) checks in Abids, Chikkadpally, Saifabad and Gandhinagar traffic police stations and booked 212 in drunk driving.

After the violators were produced before the Nampally court among 201 187 drunken divers were fined with Rs 3,100 each while 25 imposed a fine of Rs 99.900 before sentencing them to imprisonment.

Total Rs. 6,79,600/- fine was imposed by the court on the violators on Saturday, Mohan Kumar, ACP traffic Central Zone told Deccan Chronicle.

Apart from the drunk driving, 147 accused appeared before the court in cell phone driving cases each of them was fined Rs. 1,100. Whereas seven minors appeared before the court and each was fined Rs. 2,100, Mohan Kumar said.

We have been instructed to take stern measures aimed to reduce accidents against the violators found in mobile driving, drunk driving and also to create traffic safety awareness programs for citizens, Mohan further said.