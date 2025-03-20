Hyderabad Police issues security alert to BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have issued a security alert to Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh, citing "frequent threats" to his safety and advised him to use a bulletproof vehicle and the security personnel allotted by the government.

As per an official release, the police expressed concern over Singh's disregard for security measures, noting that he frequently moves in public without protection.

The alert was issued by Inspector of Mangalhat Police Station on Wednesday.

"It is to alert you that you have been receiving frequent threatening calls, and it has been observed that you often leave your residence and office without security personnel, moving among the public, which demonstrates negligence towards your safety. In this regard, you are requested to protect yourself by using a bulletproof vehicle and ensuring the presence of the (1+4) security personnel allotted by the government to prevent any untoward incidents," the official letter addressed to the BJP MLA read.

"Please acknowledge receipt of this notice and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order," it said.

Responding to the security directive, Raja Singh questioned the practicality of the advisory, stating that his constituency, Goshamahal, consists of colonies, slums, and narrow lanes where a bulletproof vehicle would cause inconvenience to the public.

He emphasised his 'commitment' to remaining accessible to the people, which is why he prefers travelling on a bike.

"I received an official letter from the police department, stating that I have a security threat and should stop using my bike in my constituency. Instead, they have advised me to use a bulletproof car with gunmen for my protection. However, the reality of Goshamahal is different. The area has many narrow lanes and bylanes where a bulletproof vehicle would create unnecessary disruptions. My priority has always been to stay connected with my people," Singh stated.

He further highlighted what he termed as the "hypocrisy of the system," pointing out that when he applied for a gun license citing security concerns, the same police department rejected his application due to pending cases against him.

"Ironically, there are individuals with cases against them who have been granted gun licenses without objections," he added.