Hyderabad Police Issues Advisory on OTP, APK Files, Digital Arrest Scams

Hyderabad: In view of the rising incidents of cyber fraud across the country, the Hyderabad police informed the public to be alert about a dangerous pattern of crimes where fraudsters exploit stolen personal data—obtained through OTP sharing and malicious mobile applications (APK files)—to execute serious cyber scams such as “digital arrest” frauds.

Explaining the modus operandi of the fraudsters, the police said the cyber frauds of this nature were carried out in multiple stages:

Data Theft through OTP Sharing:

Fraudsters impersonate officials from banks, telecom companies, or government agencies and deceive individuals into sharing One-Time Passwords (OTPs). Using these OTPs, they gain unauthorized access to bank accounts, email IDs, and other sensitive services.

Installation of Malicious APK Files:

Victims are lured into downloading fake mobile applications through links sent via SMS, messaging apps, or email. Once installed, these APK files enable fraudsters to access SMS messages, including OTPs, capture passwords, PINs, and banking credentials, collect personal data such as identity proofs, contacts, and photos and gain remote access and monitor device activity.

Profiling and Targeting:

Using the stolen data, fraudsters create detailed profiles of victims, including their identity, financial information, and social connections. This allows them to make their approach highly convincing.

Execution of “Digital Arrest” Scam:

Fraudsters then contact victims posing as police officers, central investigation agencies, or legal authorities. They falsely accuse victims of involvement in serious crimes such as money laundering or illegal activities, use real personal details to build credibility, conduct video calls to simulate official proceedings and create fear and threaten immediate arrest and restrict victims from contacting others

Financial Extortion:

Under fear and pressure, victims are coerced into transferring money under the pretext of “verification”, “security deposit”, or “case settlement”. In some cases, fraudsters also directly siphon funds using previously obtained banking access.