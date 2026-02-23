Hyderabad Police Issues Advisory on AI-Based Biometric Scam

Hyderabad: An AI-based biometric scams are a serious emerging threat because criminals target the identity of the people — not just your money.

Fraudsters may pose as helpless elderly or middle-aged persons at malls, metro stations, markets, or crowded public places. They request “small help” such as checking pension, subsidy status, fixing an app, or operating their phone claiming they are not tech-savvy.

Their phone may already be on video call or screen recording with permissions enabled, allowing accomplices to capture your face and voice. “Within seconds, your biometric data can be recorded and misused to create AI-generated impersonations,” the police officials said.

They further stated that criminals may attempt to misuse such data for fraudulent activities like impersonation, social engineering, or bypassing verification processes. In an advisory, the police asked the people not to operate or handle unknown persons’ mobile phones.

Avoid looking into unknown video calls or following instructions from strangers. Be cautious in crowded places when approached for “quick help.” Educate family members, especially elders and children, about such tactics.

“If you suspect cyber fraud or become a victim, then call the national cyber helpline 1930 immediately or report at www.cybercrime.gov.in,” the police added.