Hyderabad Police issue advisory on New Year safety measures

Hyderabad:In preparation for New Year celebrations, the police issued a series of key instructions to the managements of pubs, bars, restaurants and star hotels located in the west zone during coordination meeting on Saturday to discuss safety and security measures.

Security staff were instructed to prevent pub or bar hopping by miscreants and lawless individuals. All establishments must close by 1 am on January 1.

West zone DCP S.M. Vijay Kumar chaired the meeting, along with additional DCPs and ACPs from Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and SR Nagar divisions. A press release from city police commissioner C.V. Anand stated that the managements of the establishments agreed to comply with safety measures.

Establishments were advised to install door frame metal detectors and equip security personnel with handheld metal detectors. They were instructed to deploy extra security staff, including women personnel, for enhanced safety. Establishments must avoid overcrowding and report any nuisance incidents to the police.

Venues were directed to deny access to minors and urged to discourage drunk driving by arranging hired drivers to transport customers home. Overly intoxicated individuals must be identified and assisted to ensure they reach home securely.

Establishments were directed to install proper lighting and CCTV cameras inside and outside their premises, and ensure backup power supplies. Acoustic adjustments should be made to minimize sound pollution.

Security staff were instructed to remain vigilant, identify miscreants and report suspicious activities to the police for immediate action. Suspicious vehicles, such as autorickshaws or cabs without proper number plates, should be reported to prevent potential crimes.