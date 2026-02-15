Hyderabad Police Intensify Rowdy-Sheeter Checks

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad police carried out extensive combing and cordon search operations on Saturday in the Shamshabad zone to curb criminal activities and maintain law and order. A cordon search was conducted in Balapur limits under DCP B. Rajesh and ACP D. V. Pradeep Kumar Reddy. More than 300 personnel were deployed, forming multiple search and cut‑off teams.

Police searched nearly 800 houses in Wadi‑E‑Saleheen and Shaheen Nagar. During the drive, 27 two‑wheelers without proper number plates, two autos, nine illegal gas cylinders and one unhygienic fry‑onion manufacturing unit were seized. Additionally, 17 rowdy sheeters and seven suspect‑sheet persons were apprehended.



Cops restore 32 lost phones to owners



Hyderabad:Chandrayangutta police on Friday restored 32 lost mobile phones to their rightful owners at a press meet held at the police station.



The recovery was carried out by the Chandrayangutta Crime Team under the supervision of the Station House Officer and Detective Inspector. Addressing the media, ACP A. Sudhakar appreciated the team’s efforts in tracing the devices this year.



Police said victims had lodged complaints through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, which enabled authorities to track and block missing phones efficiently. The ACP explained that once a complaint is registered, the system identifies usage of the lost device, leading to recovery.



He cautioned the public about risks of online fraud and unauthorised financial transactions if lost phones fall into the wrong hands.



Police also informed that a dedicated wing has been set up in every station to handle cases of lost and stolen mobiles. Citizens were advised to immediately report any loss through the CEIR portal or at the nearest police station for prompt action.