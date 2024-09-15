Hyderabad police intensifies final preparations for Ganesh idols immersion

Hyderabad: With only 48 hours remaining for the Ganesh idol procession and immersion on September 17, along with other events at Public Gardens and Parade Grounds on the same day, followed by Milad-Un-Nabi festivities beginning tonight, the Hyderabad City Police intensified the final phase of preparatory activities.



On Sunday, City Police Commissioner CV Anand held a video conference with all zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Station House Officer (SHOs), and the patrol and blue-colts staff. During this comprehensive briefing, Anand outlined the challenges ahead and emphasized several key factors that need to be considered while preparing bandobust plans.

He stressed the importance of security measures starting tonight, intelligence gathering, and the overall action plan. Blue-colts and patrol teams were instructed to increase patrolling in lanes, bylanes, and mixed-community localities.

Referring to lapses from last year, he emphasized the need for a robust traffic management plan, particularly at critical junctions and cross over points such as Basheerbagh and MJ Market. “Vehicles approaching critical junctions from different roads should be managed proportionally,” he said.

Instructions were given to DCPs to encourage organizers to move the idols without delay and to provide all necessary logistical support. Key instructions were issued regarding force accommodation, briefing of external forces, communication systems, anti-sabotage checks, social media monitoring, deployment of SHE Teams, drones, and camera-mounted vehicles, as well as the strategic deployment of additional platoons.

The arrangements for Milad-Un-Nabi procession on September 19 and other operational aspects were also discussed in detail. All DCPs briefed the measures and action plans being implemented in their jurisdictions.

Telangana Command Control Centre (TGCCC) and the Command Control Centre (CCC) at the old CP office in Basheerbagh will be operational from the early hours, with representatives from all departments present to resolve any issues that may arise during the immersion day.