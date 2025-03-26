 Top
Hyderabad police inspects Sree Rama Navami shobha yatra route

Telangana
M Srinivas
26 March 2025 2:38 PM IST

The inspection was carried out to ensure smooth passage of procession

East zone deputy commissioner of police B. Balaswamy and other officers on Wednesday inspected the route of Sree Rama Navami-2025 Shobha Yatra to be organized on April 6. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: East zone deputy commissioner of police B. Balaswamy and other officers on Wednesday inspected the route of Sree Rama Navami-2025 Shobha Yatra to be organized on April 6.

A grand procession from Upper Dhoolpet would start and pass through the main thoroughfares of Begum Bazar Chatri, Swastik Mirchi, Bartan Bazaar, S.A Bazaar mosque, Shankersher Hotel crossroads road, Gowliguda, PutliBowli, Andhra Bank before concluding at Hanuman Vyamshala on Koti.

The inspection was carried out to ensure smooth passage of processions without any hindrance and for necessary arrangements by all departments. Senior officials from GHMC, Revenue, TSSPDCL, HMWSSB and Horticulture took part in the inspection.


