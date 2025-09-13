Hyderabad Police Imposes Traffic Diversions on Sunday in View of Milad-Un-Nabi Peace Procession

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police imposed diversions in the old city in order to facilitate proper control and regulation of traffic in connection with Milad-un-Nabi peace procession on Sunday from 8 am to 8 pm. The processions will be taken out from Falaknuma to Volta Hotel via Charminar, Yahiya Pasha Dargah to Volta Hotel and return, Mecca Masjid to Haj House in Nampally, Mecca Masjid to Volta Hotel and from Pattarghatti to Alijah Kotla.

The traffic will be either stopped or diverted at the following routes on need basis: Falaknuma, Engine Bowli, Nagulchinta crossroads, Himmatpura Junction, Volga, Haribowli, Panch Mohalla, Charminar, Gulzar House, Pattarghatti, Madina Junction, Delhi Gate, Nayapool, SJ Rotary Junction, Darulshifa, Purani Haveli, Miralam Mandi, Etebar Chowk, Alijah Kotla, Bibi Bazar, Volta Hotel, Afzalgunj T Junction, Osman Gunj, MJ Market Junction, Taj Island, Nampally T Junction, Haj House and AR Petrol Pump, Nampally. Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, D Joel Davis, urged the citizens to avoid the junctions and routes and take alternative routes between 8 am to 8 pm on Sunday to reach their destinations to avoid traffic congestion. In case of any emergency, the commuters are requested to call our traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance and cooperate with the Hyderabad traffic police.



