Hyderabad police imposed traffic restrictions in view of Bibi-ka-Alam procession

Hyderabad: The city police imposed the following traffic restrictions and diversions on July 17 from 12 pm to 10 pm in connection with Bibi-ka-Alam procession from Bibi-ka-Alawa in the old city here.



The vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards BiBi-ka-Alawa at Sunargalli ‘T’ Junction and it will be diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza, Ganga Nagar Nala and Yakutpura side.

Vehicles will not be allowed towards Shaik Faiz Kaman and it will be diverted at Jabbar Hotel towards Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda as per the need.

The traffic coming from Ethebar Chowk will not be allowed towards Bada Bazar and it will be diverted at Ethebar Chowk towards either Kotla Alija or Purana Haveli side as per the need.

When the main procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala and Yakutpura, the traffic coming from Purani Haveli will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and it will be diverted at Purani Haveli towards either at Chatta Bazar, Dabeerpura or SJ Rotary.

When the procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, the traffic coming from Moghalpura and Volta hotel will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and it will be diverted at Bibi Bazar X roads towards Paris café or Talabkatta as per the situation.

When the procession reaches Etebar Chowk, the traffic coming from Mitti-ka-sher and Madina will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and it will be diverted at Gulzar Houz towards Madina or Mitti-ka-sher.

When the procession reaches Kotla Alija, the traffic coming from Moghalpura water tank will not be allowed towards Chowk Maidan Khan and it will be diverted at Hafez Danka Mosque towards Paris Cafe or Bibi Bazar side as per the need.

When the procession reaches Charminar, the traffic coming from Shakkerkote will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and it will be diverted at Mitti-Ka-Sher Junction towards either Ghansi Bazar or Chelapura, whereas the traffic at Ethebar Chowk will be diverted towards Kotla Alija or Purani Haveli.

When the procession reaches Charminar, the traffic coming from Nayapool will not be allowed towards Charminar and it will be diverted at Madina X Road towards the City College.

When the procession reaches Miralam Mandi, the traffic coming from Chaderghat Rotary, Noorkhan Bazar, Salarjung Museum and Shivaji Bridge will not be allowed towards Purani Haveli and it will be diverted at Salarjung Rotary towards Nayapool, Shivaji Bridge and Noorkhan Bazar sides.

When the procession reaches Alawa Sartauq, the traffic coming from Chaderghat Rotary will not be allowed towards Kali Khabar and it will be diverted at Chaderghat Rotary towards Ranga Mahal or Koti via Chaderghat Bridge.

Traffic coming from Gowliguda or Afzalgunj will not be allowed towards Salar Jung/Shivaji Bridge and it will be diverted towards Afzalgunj and Gowliguda sides at the entrance of Salar Jung/Shivaji Bridge on Gowliguda side.

When the procession reaches Alwa Sartauq the traffic will not be allowed towards SJ Rotary and it will be diverted at Nayapool towards Madina,

The APSRTC and TGSRTC district buses will be diverted towards Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj sides for entry and exit from 10.00 am to 9 pm on July 17 and they will be allowed to come on Kalikabar and Miralam Mandi road till the procession reaches the destination.

The following restrictions on vehicular traffic will also be imposed from 4 pm to 8.30 pm on July 17 in Secunderabad. The traffic proceeding from Tankbund towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at Children's Park towards Kavadiguda, Bible House and RP Road.

Vehicles proceeding from the RP Road towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at the Traffic Island near Bible House (via) Kavadiguda X roads and will join the Tankbund Road at DBR Mills 'T Junction.

Mahatma Gandhi Road between the Central Telegraph Island and Ranigunj will be ‘one way’ towards Ranigunj. The traffic will be diverted at Ranigunj Junction towards the Ministers Road (KIMS Hospital) on need basis, according to P. Viswa Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad.