Hyderabad Police Impose Traffic Curbs at Chowmahalla Palace

17 Jan 2026 2:42 PM IST

To ensure smooth flow of traffic, the Hyderabad police will restrict roads for all types of vehicular movement from 2 pm to 11 pm near Chowmahalla Palace

Additional commissioner, traffic, Anil Kumar said traffic restrictions will be in place from 6 am to 10 pm as heavy traffic and congestion is expected. (Representional Image)
The Hyderabad police impose traffic restrictions near Chowmahalla Palace. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: In view of the Telangana Sangeetha Naataka Academy Ghazal programme scheduled to be held at Chowmahalla Palace on Saturday from 6.30 pm a large gathering of the public is expected at and around Chowmahalla Palace.


