Hyderabad Police Impose Traffic Curbs at Chowmahalla Palace

In this connection, moderate traffic congestion is anticipated in the surrounding areas. To ensure smooth flow of traffic, the Hyderabad police will restrict roads for all types of vehicular movement from 2 pm to 11 pm.

The main roads between, Madina to Charminar, Charminar to Shalibanda, Shalibanda to Volga Junction and Volga junction to Moosabowli Via Khilwat Road will be restricted for all types of vehicular Movement from to maintain smooth flow of traffic.

Traffic will be diverted at the following points:-

Madina junction: The traffic coming from the Nayapool side towards the Charminar will be diverted at Madina junction towards City College.

Himmatpura- Vehicles coming from the Nagulchintha and Shalibanda areas towards Charminar will be diverted at Himmatpura Junction, towards Hari Bowli and Volga Junction towards Fateh Darwaza Road.

Volga Junction- Motorists coming from Himmatpura will not be allowed towards Chawmohalla Palace and it will be diverted towards Fateh Darwaza and Traffic coming from Fateh Darwaza will be diverted towards Himmitpura Vice Versa.

Moosabowli- The traffic coming from Puranapool towards Moosabowli Will not be allowed towards Charminar, and it will be diverted towards City College.

Chowk Maidan Kaman- Vehicles coming from the Chowk Maidan towards Charminar will be diverted towards Kotla Aliza or Moghalpura sides.

Etebar Chowk: Motorists coming from the Etebar Chowk areas towards Gulzarhouse will be diverted at Etebar Chowk towards Mandi Miralam Market or Bibi Bazar.

Sher E Batil Kaman- Vehicles coming from Mitti Ka Sher will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and it will be diverted from Mitti-ke-Sher Junction towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach High court road.

Lakkad Kote (Old Cp Office Junction): Motorists coming from APAT side will be diverted at Lakkad Kote and sent towards (Old CP Office lane), towards Mandi Mirlam Market on need basis

These restrictions apply to the RTC buses also. The city buses going towards Charminar will be terminated at Afzalgunj. The buses coming from Falaknuma towards Charminar will be diverted at Shamsheergunj towards Tadban.

The RTC buses going to districts via Nayapool, Madina from MGBS, Imlibun will proceed via: Chadarghat Rotary Nalgonda crossroads – Chanchalguda junction – Saidabad T Junction - I.S Sadan – DMRL Junction – Midhani Junction – MBNR flyover – Bandlaguda – towards Aramghar.

The police urged the commuters to follow the traffic updates on our social media platform@Hyderabad Traffic Police face book page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDP (Twitter handle). In case of any emergency in travel, kindly call our traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance.