Hyderabad Police Impose Prohibitory Orders Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police prohibited any type of campaigning activity in the last 48 hours before the closure of polling in Jubilee Assembly constituency on November 11.

However, it is clarified that this does not restrict house-to-house visits of less than five persons, during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the close of polls.

The police prohibited carrying of sticks either with or without flags, lathies, fire arms, or any other weapons which can be used as weapons for offence or defence by persons in processions, big gatherings or meetings within a radius of one kilometer from the polling stations.

The police also prohibit any kind of processions or erection of temporary structures like shamianas, pandals etc., on thoroughfares, public places and all other places where public may throng.

The use of mikes or public address systems by anybody or parties in the limits of Jubilee Hills assembly constituency was also banned along with playing music, singing or speeches or broadcasting through speakers or any other instruments.

Making a speech, gesture or mimetic representation, exhibition or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards or any other thing which is likely to create religious animosity or hatred between different communities or individuals or is likely to bring about commission of an offence of disturbance to or contempt of the law or of a lawful authority was also banned.

However, the following are exempted from the operation of this order: police officers (including Home Guards and SPOs) on duty, military and para military personnel on duty, election officers on duty.

Any person violating the orders shall be liable for prosecution, according to Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. The order shall be in force with effect from 6 pm on November 9 to 6 am on November 12 and from 6 am on November 14 to 6 am on November 15.