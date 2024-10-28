 Top
Hyderabad Police prohibits protests, gathering

DC Correspondent
28 Oct 2024 5:30 AM GMT
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner has issued notification regarding the prohibition of every kind of gathering of 5 or more persons, processions, dharnas, rallies public meeting in the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The police has imposed section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Surakhsa Sanhitha- 2023 ( earlier CrPC 114 section).

However, peaceful protests and dharnas are allowed only at Indira Park and Dharna Chowk.

The orders will remain in force from october 27 to 6 PM on November 28


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
