Hyderabad Police prohibits protests, gathering

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner has issued notification regarding the prohibition of every kind of gathering of 5 or more persons, processions, dharnas, rallies public meeting in the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The police has imposed section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Surakhsa Sanhitha- 2023 ( earlier CrPC 114 section).

However, peaceful protests and dharnas are allowed only at Indira Park and Dharna Chowk.

The orders will remain in force from october 27 to 6 PM on November 28



