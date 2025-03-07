Hyderabad police impose diversions in view of Indira Mahila Shakthi-2025 event at Parade Grounds

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police made traffic arrangements in connection with the Indira Mahila Shakthi-2025 programme organized in view of International Women’s Day at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Saturday.

The police urged commuters to avoid the road from Panjagutta – Greenlands – Begumpet - Secunderabad Parade Ground as traffic congestion is expected between 3 pm to 10 pm. The road from Tivoli crossroads to Plaza crossroads will be closed as per the need during the meeting.

Traffic congestion is expected at the following junctions Chilkalguda crossroads, Alugaddabavi crossroads, Sangeeth crossroads, YMCA crossroads, Patny crossroads, SBH crossroads road, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brook bond junction, Tivoli Junction, Sweekar Upkaar junction, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry crossroads, Tadbund crossroads, Centre Point, Diamond Point, Bowenpally crossroads, Rasoolpura junction, Begumpet and Paradise junction.

The police requested the public to avoid MG Road, RP Road and SD Road between 3 pm and 10 pm.

Passengers intending to travel by trains and buses are requested to start early and reach the Secunderabad railway station and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Picket in time and also advised to utilize metro rail service to avoid any delay.

The traffic decided to enforce need based traffic diversions: Traffic coming from Alugaddabavi and Secunderabad railway station will be diverted at Sangeeth crossroads towards Clock Tower – Patny –Paradise.

Vehicles arriving from Tukaramgate will be diverted at St. Johns Rotary towards Sangeeth – Clock tower – Patny –Paradise.

Traffic coming from Sangeeth crossroads towards Begumpet will be diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower – Patny - Paradise – CTO – Rasoolpura – towards Begumpet

Vehicles coming from Begumpet towards Sangeeth crossroads will be diverted at CTO crossroads towards Balamrai – Brooke Bond - Tivoli –SweekarUpkar – YMCA - St. John's Rotary – towards Sangeeth crossroads.

Traffic coming from Bowenpally, Tadbund, towards Tivoli will be diverted at Brook Bond towards CTO – Ranigunj – Tank Bund.

Vehicles coming from Karkhana, JBS towards SBH-Patny will be diverted at Sweekar Upkaar towards YMCA – Clock Tower – Patny or towards Tivoli-Brookbond - Balamrai-CTO.

Motorists coming from Patny, vehicles will not be allowed towards SBH-Sweekar Upkaar, the same will be diverted towards Clock Tower-YMCA or Paradise-CTO.

Traffic coming from RTA Trimulgherry, Karkhana, Malkajgiri and Safilguda towards Plaza will be diverted at Tivoli towards Sweekar - upkar, YMCA or Brook bond, Balamrai, CTO.

The police asked commuters to follow the traffic updates on social media platform @ Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDTP (Twitter handle). In case of emergency, the commuters are requested to call our traffic help line 9010203626 for any travel assistance.

The police asked citizens to note the above traffic arrangements and plan your travel accordingly to reach destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad traffic police.