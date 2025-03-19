 Top
Hyderabad Police Host Grand Iftar at Chowmahalla Palace

Telangana
DC Correspondent
19 March 2025 11:14 PM IST

Top officials, political leaders, and religious heads gather to celebrate the spirit of Ramzan

C V Anand Commissioner of Police Hyderabad city hosts and Iftar at Chowmohalla palace. (DC photo)

Hyderabad: The city police commissioner hosted Dawat-e-Iftar, a grand Iftar party, at Chowmahalla Palace, Khilwat, on Wednesday to mark the holy month of Ramzan.

Director General of Police Dr Jitender and Commissioner C.V. Anand joined the invitees in breaking the fast. Speaking after the event, Anand said, “As we gather this evening, we honour a sacred tradition and celebrate a message of peace and love. Let us strive to embody harmony and goodwill.”

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, party legislators, political leaders and religious heads, including Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, chancellor of Jamia Nizamia, attended the Iftar.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
