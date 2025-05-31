Hyderabad Police Honors Businessman For Apprehending Habitual Offender

Hyderabad: In an exemplary demonstration of civic responsibility and adherence to law, Kaleem Ali, a 37-year-old businessman from Ibrahim Nagar, Banjara Hills, has been commended by the West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, SM Vijay Kumar, for apprehending a habitual offender.

Ali received a Certificate of Commendation for his prompt action in apprehending Shaik Hameed, a 30-year-old habitual offender, while trying to escape after a burglary in a house on Friday and handing him over to the police.

The commendable act of vigilance by Ali, reflecting the spirit of civilian duties outlined in sections of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), not only led to the immediate arrest of Shaik Hameed but also facilitated further police interrogation that uncovered his involvement in three additional criminal cases.

Following his apprehension, Shaik Hameed confessed to a burglary by night between May 29 and May 30, 2025, at Venkateshwara Nagar, Banjara Hills, where a laptop worth Rs.1.1 lakh was stolen apart from several other offenses committed recently. The stolen items, including the laptop, have since been recovered.

Shaik Hameed has been produced before the III Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at Nampally, along with a remand report, facing charges under various Sections of BNS, including 331(4) and 305. The police have sought a 14-day judicial remand, citing his habitual offender status and the potential risk he poses if released.