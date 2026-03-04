Hyderabad Police Holds Midnight Drill to Evaluate Rapid Response during Emergency

Hyderabad: As part of maintaining law and order, a special midnight exercise was conducted under the leadership of Golconda Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Chandra Mohan to evaluate and improve the rapid response and field deployment of the police force during emergencies.

As per the orders of Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to enhance the preparedness of city police during emergencies, the drill was organized in the vicinity of Hockey Grounds in Masab Tank involving approximately 650 personnel ranging from Home Guards to ACP-rank officers from all police stations under the Golconda Zone jurisdiction.

The mock drill was conducted on how all personnel should converge at a designated location in the shortest possible time during any untoward incident or emergency situation. Instructions were provided on how every individual, from Home Guards to ACPs, must effectively execute their assigned responsibilities while following the orders of senior officials.

Also verified the availability and working condition of the paraphernalia required for such emergencies like public address system, riot gear, fire balls etc. The DCP personally supervised the security arrangements and the alertness of the police force at key locations including Hockey Grounds during midnight.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandra Mohan stated, "Public safety is the primary duty of the police. It is crucial for the forces to mobilize during critical situations at any point of time. Such drills not only enhance the preparedness of force but also ensure prompt response to the public in cases of emergencies."

He appreciated the Golconda zone police for their tireless efforts to maintain law and order and motivated them to do much better and raise the expectations of senior officers and the public.