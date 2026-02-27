 Top
Hyderabad Police Holds Counseling Session for Rowdy Sheeters

27 Feb 2026 1:13 PM IST

Rajendranagar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, S Sreenivas interacted with the individuals and their families, emphasizing the importance of leading a disciplined, lawful, and peaceful life

The Hyderabad police on Friday conducted a comprehensive counseling session for rowdy sheeters and their family members within the jurisdiction of Kalapathar and Kamatipura police stations. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday conducted a comprehensive counseling session for rowdy sheeters and their family members within the jurisdiction of Kalapathar and Kamatipura police stations.

During the session, Rajendranagar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, S Sreenivas interacted with the individuals and their families, emphasizing the importance of leading a disciplined, lawful, and peaceful life.

He urged them to permanently distance themselves from criminal activities and reintegrate into mainstream society and assured the families of the police department’s full cooperation in their rehabilitation process.

Ration kits were distributed to the families of 19 rowdy sheeters as a gesture of welfare support. To ensure a brighter future for the next generation, the department assured that interested children from these families would be facilitated for admission into residential schools. Families were briefed on various government welfare schemes available to them.


