Hyderabad police hold sensitisation meet for ambulance operators

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city traffic police on Saturday organised a sensitisation programme to address key issues related to ambulance operations, including the misuse of sirens and non-compliance with traffic and safety regulations. The meeting, attended by over 200 representatives from hospital managements, private ambulance agencies and diagnostic centres, focused on ensuring ambulances are used appropriately and in accordance with the law.

Joel Davis, joint commissioner of police (traffic), Hyderabad, expressed concern over traffic violations by ambulance drivers and the misuse of ambulances for non-emergency purposes such as transporting staff and diagnostic samples. He noted that out of nearly one crore registered vehicles in Hyderabad, approximately 6,000 are ambulances. Even if 10 per cent of these are misused, it could result in significant traffic disruptions at key junctions.

He warned against the improper use of sirens, stating that they should be reserved strictly for genuine emergencies. He also said strict legal action would be taken against violators. Davis further condemned cases of ambulance drivers operating under the influence of alcohol and suggested that hospitals and ambulance agencies equip themselves with breathalysers to ensure drivers are sober before reporting for duty.

The issue of ambulances plying without fitness certificates was also highlighted as a major concern. To improve coordination and compliance, Davis proposed the formation of a working group consisting of doctors, ambulance service providers, drivers and hospital management representatives to streamline ambulance operations.

He also advised hospital managements to inform the Traffic Control Room at 8712660600 for immediate support and clearance during critical patient transfers. The event concluded with an appeal for collective action by hospitals, ambulance operators and traffic authorities to ensure that ambulances are available and reliable for genuine emergencies.

C. Ramesh, joint commissioner of the transport department, addressed the gathering and highlighted provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and the Ambulance Code. He emphasised that ambulances are lifesaving vehicles and should never be misused. He also pointed out that many ambulances are operating without valid fitness certificates and are defaulting on tax payments, which are serious violations.