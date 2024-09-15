Hyderabad: Police heighten bandobust for Ganesh immersion on Sept. 17

Hyderabad: The police have a bigger task on September 17, with the Ganesh immersion procession and the events being held by the state government at Public Garden and the Centre at Parade Ground to mark Police Action taking place on the same day. Two days later, the police will have to gear up for the Milad-un-Nabi procession on

September 19.

On Saturday, DGP Dr Jithender, police commissioners C.V. Anand and G. Sudhir Babu along with senior police and civic officials inspected the immersion procession route from Balapur to NTR Marg. Anand said all security arrangements were in place.

The bandobust by 25,000 cops from the tri-commissionerate areas and the rest of the state is in place, specialised units have also been posted, said Anand. The arrangements will be better this year, he said.

Vikram Singh Mann, additional commissioner of city police, said all applications seeking permission to use drones to film the procession had been rejected on security and safety grounds.

Police have conducted a series of coordination meetings with the heads of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee.

GHMC, water and sewerage and electricity departments have completed their task of repairing roads, pruning trees and clearing overhead cables. On PVNR Marg and NTR Marg, cranes have been arranged to immerse large idols while baby ponds are in place for the smaller ones.

“With coordination of all departments, we are sure that the procession will pass off smoothly,” said GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata.” She said about 15,000 corporation staff would be on duty for three days starting Tuesday.

The GHMC has formed 160 Ganesh Action Teams (GATs), each with five to 12 members. There will be 140 static cranes and 295 mobile cranes and free food will be supplied through staff on immersion duty.

The GHMC has also set up 73 artificial ponds in different parts of the city. Among them are 27 artificial ponds / baby ponds, 24 portable ponds and 22 excavation ponds. Only the idols up to five feet can be immersed in them.

Police were confident of ensuring that all three events, the immersion ceremony, the Praja Palana event of the Chief Minister and Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations of the Centre would pass off uneventfully.