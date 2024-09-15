Hyderabad Police gear up for Tuesday’s challenges

Meanwhile, like in the previous years, this year also the Milad-un-Nabi central committee has postponed the Milad procession to September 19 on an appeal from the police.

The state police have reportedly sounded high alert and have made elaborate bandobast to prevent untoward incidents given the sensitive nature of the events.

“It is a real challenge but we are prepared. Personnel from the special branch, task force, IT teams, SOTs from Rachakonda and Cyberabad, paramilitary forces and interceptors and intelligence department are geared up for the challenge, a senior police officer said.

“We agree that on the day of Ganesh immersion, the central government is organizing the Hyderabad Liberation Day public meeting at the parade ground. We have already deployed additional armed forces, including CRPF, CAR, RAF, QRT and TPSP with a focus on sensitive areas in the city that we have identified,” said a senior police officer.

DGP Dr Jitender has instructed officers that CCTV cameras should be installed on the routes of every event. They should be monitored by separate teams at the command centre. On noticing anything untoward, they should immediately alert the field officers on duty.

The DGP has directed officers, including additional SPs, who have previous experience in handling immersion day responsibilities and have since been transferred to be available for bandobast duty in the city, police sources pointed out.

The control room will be monitored by additional ADG Mahesh Bhagwat from the DGP's office to ensure smooth running of the day’s events.





