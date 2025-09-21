Hyderabad Police Files Inspire New Book

Hyderabad: Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) director Shikha Goel unveiled the book ‘Candle in the Wind’, authored by Sharmishtha Shenoy on Saturday. The book contains crime-related stories drawn from Hyderabad police case files, focusing on investigations and their conclusions. Speaking on this occasion, Shikha Goel said the book presents a moving collection of true crime-inspired stories that uncover crimes against women.

“The book features five compelling accounts — the kidnapping of baby Ishitha, where maternal longing spirals into a desperate crime; ‘Innocence Robbed’, which tells the trauma of child sexual abuse and a family’s fight for justice; ‘Unrequited Love,’ a courtroom thriller about obsession and toxic masculinity; ‘In the Name of the Children’, a story of abandoned girls betrayed by institutions meant to protect them; and ‘Will Never Let You Go’, a chilling account of a teenager’s murder and her mother’s quest for justice,” she said.

These stories, she added, not only expose horrific crimes but also highlight systemic failures, cultural silences, and the role of law enforcement and society in responding to violence.