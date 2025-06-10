Hyderabad Police Detain MLC Kavitha For Staging Protest At Bus Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police took BRS MLC K Kavitha into preventive custody at Bus Bhavan in Baghlingampally here on Tuesday while staging a demonstration protesting against the hike in RTC bus pass fares.

A large number of Kavitha’s supporters, who were assembled at Bus Bhavan, raised slogans denouncing the State government’s move to increase the fares. Addressing protestors, she accused the State government of imposing an additional financial burden of Rs.300 on the people.

Kavitha alleged that the State government was trying to loot the people by increasing the bus pass fares. As she was staging a demonstration, the police urged her to call off the protest. When she refused to relent, the police took her into preventive custody.