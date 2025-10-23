Hyderabad Police Detain BJP Leaders for Staging Protest at DGP’s Office

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police took into preventive custody several BJP leaders including State president N Ramachander Rao for trying to stage a protest in front of the office of Director-General of Police (DGP) in Lakdi-ka-Pul here on Thursday.

The BJP leaders tried to gather in front of the DGP’s office to protest against the shootout incident that occurred at Pocharam on Wednesday night. A gau rakshak Sonu Singh suffered bullet injuries in the incident. He underwent a surgery at a corporate hospital in Secunderabad.

Among other leaders detained by the police was Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender. The protestors raised slogans denouncing the failure of the Congress government in tackling the law and order situation in Hyderabad.