Hyderabad Police Detain BJP Leaders for Staging Protest at DGP’s Office

23 Oct 2025 2:27 PM IST

The BJP leaders tried to gather in front of the DGP’s office to protest against the shootout incident that occurred at Pocharam on Wednesday night. A gau rakshak Sonu Singh suffered bullet injuries in the incident

Hyderabad Police Detain BJP Leaders for Staging Protest at DGP’s Office
The Hyderabad police are taking into custody Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police took into preventive custody several BJP leaders including State president N Ramachander Rao for trying to stage a protest in front of the office of Director-General of Police (DGP) in Lakdi-ka-Pul here on Thursday.

The BJP leaders tried to gather in front of the DGP’s office to protest against the shootout incident that occurred at Pocharam on Wednesday night. A gau rakshak Sonu Singh suffered bullet injuries in the incident. He underwent a surgery at a corporate hospital in Secunderabad.

Among other leaders detained by the police was Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender. The protestors raised slogans denouncing the failure of the Congress government in tackling the law and order situation in Hyderabad.


