Hyderabad Police Deports Pakistani National at Attari Border

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police, in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs, have deported a Pakistani national, Muhammad Usman alias Md Abbas Ikram (48), through the Attari Border, Punjab, on Tuesday.

The individual had illegally entered India via Nepal in 2011. He was involved in four criminal cases registered in Hyderabad and sentenced to imprisonment ranging from one month to five years. After completion of legal proceedings, he was lodged in the Detention Centre of Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) on Monday.

Further following due process, he was handed over to Pakistan Rangers. The Detention Centre at CCS has so far housed 158 detainees from 19 countries, out of which 150 have been deported. Recently, on August 12, 2025, 20 Bangladeshi nationals involved in illegal stay and human trafficking were deported through the Indo-Bangladesh border.