Hyderabad Police Deports Nigerian from RGIA

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Thursday deported a 46-year-old Onuorah Solomon Chibueze to his native place in Nigerian for staying illegally in the city.

He came to India on August 14, 2014 on a medical visa, which is valid up to September 23, 2014 and landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. He worked in a restaurant for three years and used to export clothes to Nigeria. As the restaurant management did not pay his salary regularly, he moved to Bangalore, where he joined another restaurant and worked there until he moved to Hyderabad.

In September 2024, he came to Hyderabad and started residing in Attapur in a rented house. He used to procure ganja from Pune and Mumbai and sell it to consumers in Hyderabad at higher prices to earn easy money and live a lavish lifestyle.

He has been staying illegally in India, associating with drug peddlers, and indulging in unlawful activities even after his visa and passport expired. While he was found wandering in a suspicious manner within Tolichowki police station limits, he was apprehended.

During interrogation, he failed to provide any proper explanation or valid documents pertaining to his stay in Hyderabad. Upon thorough enquiry, he admitted that neither he did not possess a valid visa nor passport and had been overstaying in India even after the expiry of his visa and passport.

In order to repatriate him to his native country Nigeria, the police initiated the deportation process with FRRO, Hyderabad. His Emergency Travel Document was obtained from the Nigerian High Commission, New Delhi, since both his passport and visa had expired. An exit permit was also secured from FRRO, Hyderabad.

He was deported to Nigeria from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.