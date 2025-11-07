Hyderabad Police Deport Nigerian for Illegally Staying from 2012

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), with the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), completed the deportation process of a Nigerian national Johnkennedy Chukwuemeka Okoro alias Hopy Cup alias Jeksa, who was staying illegally in India since 2012.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force and H-NEW, Y.V.S. Sudheendra said Okoro arrived in Mumbai on a business visa in 2012. He earned his livelihood by engaging in the garment business. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that his passport and visa had expired.

The foreign national frequently travelled between Bangalore and Hyderabad and had been residing in India illegally. Moreover, he became involved in drug-peddling activities to earn easy money. Further, while moving suspiciously within the limits of the Asifnagar police station, he was apprehended by the police.

When questioned, he failed to provide any reasonable explanation. Upon conducting a thorough search, no drugs were found or seized from his possession. Further, with the cooperation of FRRO, efforts were made to ascertain his true identity and verify the details of his passport and visa.

It was found that he had originally entered India on a business visa in 2012. However, both his visa and passport have expired, and he has been overstaying in the country illegally without returning to his home nation. Moreover, it has been revealed that he is involved in drug-peddling activities to earn easy money and is leading a lavish lifestyle from the proceeds of such illegal activities.

The H-NEW coordinated with the FRRO and successfully deported the said foreign national to his country of origin.

Since its inception, the H-NEW has apprehended and deported a total of 22 foreign nationals residing illegally in India. Of these, 10 were apprehended this year alone for overstaying their visas and possessing expired passports and deported accordingly.

In close coordination with the FRRO, the H-NEW has successfully facilitated the deportation of all apprehended individuals to their respective native countries, ensuring strict compliance with immigration laws and reinforcing national security efforts, the DCP added.