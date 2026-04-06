Hyderabad Police Create Green Corridor for Swift Transport of Donor Lungs to KIMS

Hyderabad: The city police created a ‘green corridor’ for the express transport of a pair of donor lungs that were received at the Shamshabad airport, to the KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. The lungs had been harvested at Bengaluru and brought to the city for a life-saving transplant procedure.

To ensure swift and uninterrupted movement, the city police established a green channel along the route from the Shamshabad airport to the hospital, temporarily regulating traffic signals and clearing congestion. This enabled the ambulance to move seamlessly through busy stretches of the city.