Hyderabad Police Conducts Cordon and Search Operation in Old City

Hyderabad: Under the direct supervision and instructions of Charminar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Khare Prabhakar, a massive cordon and search operation was conducted on Thursday within the jurisdiction of Rein Bazar police station to ensure public safety and curb illegal activities.

During the intensive search, 37 two-wheelers were seized for being operated without number plates or with improper or tampered number plates. Half a dozen rowdy sheeters - Syed Ali, Habeeb Sikander, Talib Khan, Jaffar Ali, Ali Hussain, and Syeeduddin were identified, picked up, and their current activities were verified.

Nine suspect sheet persons - Khaled, Sameer, Aziz Baba, Hyder Ahmed, Ibrahim, Ibrahim Khan, Syed Ali, Shaik Mohammed, and Azhar were identified and their details were thoroughly verified. Three knives, five sachets of ganja, and three illegally stored gas cylinders were also sold.

The DCP stated that such operations would continue to maintain law and order and to instill a sense of security among the citizens of the Charminar zone.