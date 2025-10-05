Hyderabad Police Commissioner Praises Women Officers, Urges Digital Vigilance

Hyderabad: The City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar lauded the dedication of women in professional and entrepreneurial roles during a meeting with cybercrime officers and members of the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) at TGICCC on Sunday.

“Women are a source of inspiration and strength for the entire world,” Sajjanar said. “Nearly 50% of my team consists of women IPS officers who excel in dual roles every day — managing their homes while performing their demanding professional duties with exceptional dedication and discipline.”

Addressing the women entrepreneurs at #JITO, he added, “Interacting with such inspiring women, true symbols of resilience, leadership, and innovation, is a proud moment for me.”

The commissioner also issued a cautionary message to the public regarding digital safety. He urged citizens to avoid sharing private photos or sensitive information online, warning that such data can be easily misused.

“Many women fall prey to online fraudsters who conceal their true identities. Even after realizing they have been deceived, some continue to communicate, increasing their risk,” Sajjanar said.

He emphasized, “Stay alert, verify before you trust, and let’s work together to make the digital world safer for everyone.” The commissioner also shared this advisory on his social media status.