Hyderabad Police Chief Anand supervises arrangements at Miralam Idgah

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand supervised the arrangements at Miralam Idgah on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr here on Monday.

On behalf of Hyderabad police, he distributed chocolates to the children and wished all the Muslim brothers a happy Ramzan and wished everyone to be happy and peaceful. The month of Ramzan ended peacefully without any incidents.

“We have made arrangements for shopping for Muslim brothers without any problems. We have made special arrangements for prayers during the month of Ramzan,” he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Vikram Singh Mann, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Joel Davis, South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sneha Mehra, and other officers participated.