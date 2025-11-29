Hyderabad Police Cautions People about Rising Digital Arrest Scams

Hyderabad: The cybercrime unit of Hyderabad police cautioned public about an alarming rise in digital arrest scams.

The fraudsters impersonate law enforcement, courier companies, or government officials and intimidate victims with threats of arrest, frozen accounts, or legal action in connection with crimes such as money laundering, trafficking, narcotics, or terrorism.

The police urged citizens to remain vigilant, avoid sharing personal or banking information or transferring money and report any suspicious calls or messages immediately.

Explaining the modus operandi of fraudsters, the police said the cyber crooks use a variety of tactics to trick victims into giving money, personal information, or access to devices. Scammers impersonating as police officers, government officials, CBI, Customs, ED, TRAI, DOT, NIA, ATS or courier staff to claim the victim is involved in serious crimes like money laundering, trafficking, narcotics, or terrorism.

Victims are threatened with arrest, account freezing, or legal action to create fear and urgency.

Scammers send forged FIRs, Non-bailable arrest warrants, or RBI letters to appear authentic. The fraudsters threaten the victim with severe punishment and damage to family reputation. The fraudster demand for Asset Liquidation and they claim the money is being “submitted to the Supreme Court” as proof of innocence.

Victims are pressured to keep the matter confidential and are coerced into transferring money under the pretext of “verification” or obtaining a “No Involvement Certificate or to avoid arrest or penalties.”

Scammers pressure victims not to inform family or friends and insist that communication be confidential.