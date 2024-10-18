Hyderabad police cane Group-I aspirants at Ashoknagar

Hyderabad: The city police caned the aspirants of Group I exams while protesting at Ashoknagar near Narayanguda here on Friday demanding postponement of the exam.



Even as the students were continuing their protests, the police along with the task force personnel using lathis caned the protestors and dispersed them. A few students, who suffered injuries in the lathi charge, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As the police started resorting to lathi-charge, the students ran helter-skelter to protect themselves from canning. However, the police chased and dispersed them.