Hyderabad Police Busts Illegal Sale Of Toxic Ginger Garlic Paste, 1 Held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Tuesday raided a ginger and garlic manufacturing unit at Patel Nagar in Bandlaguda and arrested a person for selling toxic ginger garlic paste, laced with chemicals.

As many as 870 kgs of adulterated ginger garlic paste, four kgs of titanium dioxide, 16 kgs of mono citrate and four kgs of turmeric powder were seized from the possession of arrested person Mohammed Faisal (44), a businessman and resident of Patel Nagar in Bandlaguda.

Task Force Additional Commissioner of Police, Ande Srinivasa Rao, said the police came to know that Faisal was engaged in the manufacturing of adulterated and noxious ginger-garlic paste at his residence, operating under the brand name FK food product.

Faisal was reportedly supplying adulterated products to various provisional stores and directly to known and needy customers. The product was prepared using harmful chemicals such as titanium dioxide, turmeric powder for colouring and other chemical substances which are not permitted for such food preparations as per the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines, Rao explained.

“These substances pose serious health risks to consumers and are a violation of food safety regulations. By adulterating ginger-garlic paste with these hazardous components, Faisal is endangering public health and engaging in illegal activities for personal gain,” he said.