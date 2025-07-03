Hyderabad Police Busts High-Profile Movie Piracy Racket; 1 Held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime police on Thursday arrested an AC technician, Jana Kiran Kumar from NGOs Colony in Vanasthalipuram for allegedly being involved in a high-profile movie piracy racket.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kumar was a native of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. Two mobile phones were seized from his possession. On June 5, the police received a complaint from Yarra Manindra Babu, representing the Anti-Video Piracy Cell of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC), Hyderabad.

He reported that the Telugu film, “#Single” released on May 9, 2025, was illegally pirated and circulated online on the very day of the movie release. The pirated HD versions were traced to popular piracy platforms like 1TamilBlasters, 5MoviezRulz, and 1TamilMV. Preliminary forensic watermarking pointed towards leakage from a theater.

The TFCC estimated a staggering Rs.3,700 crore loss to the Telugu film industry in 2024 due to piracy, urging swift investigation and action against broader piracy networks.

Explaining the modus operandi, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, in a statement, said the arrested person Kumar found a meme mentioning piracy group 1TamilMV and contacted their recruitment email.

Kumar sent a proposal via email offering to source pirated Telugu content and took all precautions from being traced by the investigating agency by shifting to Telegram after sharing his Telegram ID. He was assigned to record newly released movies, with agreed payments of USD 300 to 400 in crypto currency per movie.

Some movies filmed were ‘Pellikani Prasad’, ‘14 days Love’, ‘Thandel’, ‘Game On’, ‘Kismat’, ‘Rajadhani Files’ etc. Kumar booked tickets online and used his mobile phone, concealed in his shirt pocket, to record the movies in theaters.

He then shared the pirated movie files links to handlers on Telegram and he received payments in Bitcoin. He converted crypto currency into Indian rupees using online platforms.

In a span of one and half year, he has recorded and leaked about 40 movies in various theaters across Hyderabad, Anand said, adding that in May 2025 he recorded a film at a movie theatre in Hyderabad and shared it with 1TamilMV.