Hyderabad Police Book Cases against 3 MLAs, 2 Ex-MLAs for Violating MCC

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police registered three cases against several individuals for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the polling for the Jubilee Hills Assembly By-election.

Two cases have been registered at the Madhuranagar police station against sitting MLAs Beerla Ilaiah, Ramachandranayak, and Ramdas. One case has been registered at the Borabanda police station against former MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Methuku Anand, according to a statement.

The police said that strict legal action was being taken against those who have violated the election code regulations. The police emphasized that every individual must respect the MCC for elections to be conducted peacefully and transparently, in line with democratic principles.