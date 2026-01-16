Hyderabad: Police Arrest Suspect in Mysamma Temple Vandalism

Hyderabad: The Police on Friday arrested a suspect in connection with the case registered at Kamatipura police station over the vandalism at the Mysamma Temple near Puranapool Darwaza.

The incident involved damage to a flexi banner and a PoP idol kept in the temple veranda. Acting swiftly, the police traced and apprehended the suspect within 24 hours of the incident.

Police officials said the accused is being interrogated and further investigation is underway to collect additional evidence in the case.

The operation was carried out under the direct supervision of Hyderabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, a press release issued by DCP, Rajendranagar, stated on Friday.